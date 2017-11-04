Pages Navigation Menu

Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7 Million To Actress Habiba Abubakar

Court finally found Jim Iyke guilty of fraud. He was sued by Habiba Abubakar for defruading her of N16m.
Habiba is a woman with a Good heart, who has helped so many Nigerians far and near even beyond Africa in general with her NGO (the elderly and the poor) program, irrespective of their tribe, faith and religion.
In all my findings, Jim Iyke took advantage of her kind gesture to defraud her of a whooping 16 million naira and thought he could scare her on Twitter by saying she is only interested in dating him. Jim is notoriously known for fighting with several other women like Habiba Abubakar.
He has been ordered to repay the remaining balance of N15.7million to Habiba as he initially paid some token back to her. Here is the judgement delivered in a court sitting in Abuja on the 19th of October 2017.

