Court orders Navy to pay Bricklayer N75 Million as damages

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State capital has ordered the Nigeria Navy to pay a bricklayer, Mr Etim Asuquo Akpan, the sum of N75 million, as damages for illegal hostage, torture and shooting. Delivering judgment in a suit No. FHC/CA/M35/2013, Justice Inyang Ekwo, said the men who are armed by law […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

