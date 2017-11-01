Courtois: Chelsea Must Beat United

Thibaut Courtois feels that Chelsea needs to get all points on Sunday against Manchester United, if they plan on retaining their title.

Chelsea are fourth on the table and nine points behind table topping Manchester City and are four points behind United, who they play on Sunday.

Courtois conceded three goals in the UCL clash against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico and he thinks a win at the Bridge on Sunday will go a long way in their title defence.

“If we want to remain near the top of the Premier League then it is a must win game for us,” Courtois said at the Stadio Olympico. “I think City is at nine points [ahead of us], United is at four. Tottenham is just one in front but this game is a must win if you want to remain near the top and near the other teams.

“We will try to get three points and give our lives for it on Sunday.

Courtois was asked if the Blues were having trouble coping with the Champions League and the Premier League this season.

“I don’t think so,” the goalkeeper replied. “We try to do our best and we want to be in the Champions League. A few years ago, we won the league while playing in the Champions League.

“Obviously it is a change so it is harder. We are tired quicker than last year but I don’t think it affects us. I think we just need to keep training well and be ready for Sunday. I think after the Palace game and I think Roma after, we showed some good character against Watford and Bournemouth.

“We could have won 4-0 vs Bournemouth so I think we will have to meet tomorrow, see the images and see what we could have done better and then give 150 per cent of ourselves on Sunday.”

