CSO’s endorse Enugu LG election

NETWORK OF Civil Society Organizations has given pass mark to the prelocal government election preparedness for today’s conduct of council polls in Enugu state. The election observers made up of Seven Heads/CEOs of Civil society groups across Nigeria said that they were in Enugu because of their commitment to strengthening democratic values in Nigeria. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

