Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CSO’s endorse Enugu LG election

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  NETWORK OF Civil Society Organizations has given pass mark to the prelocal government election preparedness for today’s conduct of council polls in Enugu state. The election observers made up of Seven Heads/CEOs of Civil society groups across Nigeria said that they were in Enugu because of their commitment to strengthening democratic values in Nigeria. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.