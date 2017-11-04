Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Releases Another Hot & Sexy Photos As She Chills In US

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

My sister, I must confess, you are too hot biko. Wharris this? It now seems to me that men are running away from you because they can’t handle all that is you. Nwa idi over okay. And I’m loving your outfit so much.
Anita Joseph is a Nigeria artist (movie) and she augueably the sexiest in the industry right now. We have a term we use in Igbo for people like her. “Olu gbajie boys”

More photos below….

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.