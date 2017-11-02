Customs officer lauded on fight against smugglers in Ogun

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Chief Superintendent of Customs, A. M. Jamiari, led his Roving Team A squad to intercept and seize over 1,300 bags of rice, smuggled into the country, in Yewa River, Ipokia Local Government Area, Ogun State, from Benin Republic.

Jamairi, described by his colleagues as the engine-room of Ogun Area Command, Nigeria Customs Service, and his team also subdued the 100 motorcyclists, Okadamen, who smuggled the rice.

A source, who refused to be named in print, said since Jamairi’s arrival to Ogun State last August, smugglers in Olorunda village near Ilase, Ipokia council, have been on the run.

The top officer hinted that the Borno State-born officer was known for his selfless service, a move that has earned him several awards and recognitions.

The officer said: “Jamairi, in 2011, aside getting award for Outstanding Performance by the former Controller General Customs, Alhaji Abdullahi Dikko, at the International Conference Centre, he was sent abroad for training.”

Another top management member of the Service in Abuja hinted that Jamairi, who entered into the Service in 1988 deserved recognition and promotion.

The post Customs officer lauded on fight against smugglers in Ogun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

