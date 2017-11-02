Customs Seizes 10 Trailers Loads of Rice, Collects N1.3bn in October – THISDAY Newspapers
Customs Seizes 10 Trailers Loads of Rice, Collects N1.3bn in October
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has announced that it intercepted various contrabands with a duty paid value of N1,353,617,104.08 between 4th to 31st of October, 2017. This is just as the Unit disclosed that it …
Customs generates N829.5m in 6 months in Sokoto
