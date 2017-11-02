Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customs Seizes 10 Trailers Loads of Rice, Collects N1.3bn in October – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Customs Seizes 10 Trailers Loads of Rice, Collects N1.3bn in October
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has announced that it intercepted various contrabands with a duty paid value of N1,353,617,104.08 between 4th to 31st of October, 2017. This is just as the Unit disclosed that it …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.