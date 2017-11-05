Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daddy Freeze replies Pastor Kingsley of David’s Christian Centre who called him Godhater

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This pastor, instead of showing his congregation where our first pastors the 12 disciples collected tithe in the Bible, is like all the others, calling me names, whipping up cheap sentiment and resorting to emotional blackmail. He called me a clown, and a Godhater, NA WA O! This is serious pepperment o! My advice to him; …

The post Daddy Freeze replies Pastor Kingsley of David’s Christian Centre who called him Godhater appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.