Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
360Nobs.com
|
Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Controversial Lagos-based On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze, has continued his 'attacks' on Nigerian pastors, saying he decided to ignore Muslim clerics as none owns a private jet. Daddy Freeze disclosed this in an interview on SaharaTV. The OAP …
Everything You Said About Tithe is 10000% Rubbish – Singer, Waconzy Hits At Daddy Freeze
On Daddy Freeze and The Hoopla About Tithing
We are tired of you – Nollywood actor attacks Freeze over pastors, tithes [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!