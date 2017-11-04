Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO]
Daily Post Nigeria
Controversial Lagos-based On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze, has continued his 'attacks' on Nigerian pastors, saying he decided to ignore Muslim clerics as none owns a private jet. Daddy Freeze disclosed this in an interview on SaharaTV. The OAP
Everything You Said About Tithe is 10000% Rubbish – Singer, Waconzy Hits At Daddy Freeze360Nobs.com
On Daddy Freeze and The Hoopla About TithingTHISDAY Newspapers
We are tired of you – Nollywood actor attacks Freeze over pastors, tithes [VIDEO]Information Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.