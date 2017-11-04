Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO]

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Lagos-based On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze, has continued his ‘attacks’ on Nigerian pastors, saying he decided to ignore Muslim clerics as none owns a private jet. Daddy Freeze disclosed this in an interview on SaharaTV. The OAP, in recent times, has been tackling Nigerian preachers for their ‘excessive display of wealth’ and asking […]

Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.