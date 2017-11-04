Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO]

Controversial Lagos-based On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze, has continued his ‘attacks’ on Nigerian pastors, saying he decided to ignore Muslim clerics as none owns a private jet. Daddy Freeze disclosed this in an interview on SaharaTV. The OAP, in recent times, has been tackling Nigerian preachers for their ‘excessive display of wealth’ and asking […]

Daddy Freeze reveals why he is after pastors not Muslim clerics [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

