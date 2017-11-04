Daily Roundup :Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

After starring in Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has emerged as a Real Madrid transfer target.

The former MK Dons prospect was linked with a switch to the Bernabeu over the summer but fresh rumours have surfaced in the wake of the midweek encounter between the two clubs in which Alli scored.

Any deal for 21-year-old England international will, however, be complicated by dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy who, even in the Spanish press, is recognised as a hard negotiator. (Marca)

Liverpool players past and present are the new faces in Julen Lopetegui’s Spain squad for friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia this month.

Current Reds defender Alberto Moreno has seen his improved form rewarded with a first call-up in three years, while ex-Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto – now at Lazio – has been brought into La Roja’s squad for the first time. (AS)

Real Madrid players are to blame for their stuttering start to the season, but less so coach Zinedine Zidane, according to an online poll conducted by Marca.

Los Blancos are third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders and rivals Barcelona, and second in the Champions League group following Wednesday’s Wembley loss.

The majority of supporters blame the players, with striker Karim Benzema deemed the most responsible. (Marca)

Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out the possibility of becoming a coach in future. Real’s leading all-time scorer, 32, is unsure what he will do when he quits but is confident he won’t make the transition to the bench.

He said: “It is difficult to say what I will do in the future, but one thing is clear to me: I like to live in the present. I know I will not be young forever, I do not see myself as a coach today.” (Marca)

Italy

Despite continued assurances over his job safety, the future of Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella remains under intense scrutiny. Reports in Italy suggest defeat at Sassuolo on Sunday evening could be enough for the 43-year-old to lose his job with former Rossoneri midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, now in charge of Milan’s primavera, likely to fill in if Montella is sacked. (Corriere dello Sport)

After spending big in the summer, Milan had set their expectation for the season as returning to the Champions League after four seasons out of the competition. However, with the Rossoneri stuttering in Serie A, technical director Marco Fassone has lowered the aim to retain their place in the Europa League instead. (Corriere della Sera)

Internazionale defender Milan Skriniar has ‘doubled in value’ at the San Siro following a €30million (£26.6million) switch from Sampdoria in the summer and the Nerazzurri will not let the 22-year-old, who is a Barcelona transfer target, leave the club on the cheap. The Slovakian had also been subject of Atletico Madrid transfer rumours. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka has emerged as a Juventus transfer target. The 22-year-old is also on the wanted lists of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He is out of contract next summer and foreign clubs would be able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with the German international as soon as January. (Tutto Sport)

Germany

Naby Keita’s troubles continue off the field after three red cards in quick succession on it. The Liverpool-bound RB Leipzig midfielder has been issued with a penalty order for falsification of documents – reportedly a driver’s licence from Guinea.

The 22-year-old will have to pay a six-figure penalty, which could match the €540,000 (£479,740) Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus was fined for driving without a licence previously. (Sport Bild)

Stuttgart striker Daniel Ginczek says he has no intention of joining Bayern Munich to play a back-up role to Robert Lewandowski. Die Roten are in the market for a striker to give the Pole a break but Ginczek is not interested. “When Bayern asks, I think, everyone twitches first. Nobody else can tell me anything else. For me it would be nothing,” he said. (Sport Bild)

France

Rennes have announced former Paris Saint-Germain deputy sports director Olivier Letang as the club’s new president. He replaced outgoing president Rene Ruello who resigned on Friday night following a 1-0 win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1. (L’Equipe)

Portugal

Juventus and Arsenal transfer target William Carvalho looks set to remain with Sporting Lisbon. The 25-year-old midfielder has consistently been linked with a move away but is due to start a second round of contract discussions shortly and is expected to become the best-paid player at the club. (A Bola)

