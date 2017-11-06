Dangote Foundation pledges $100m to fight malnutrition – The Nation Newspaper
Dangote Foundation pledges $100m to fight malnutrition
The Aliko Dangote Foundation has pledged US$100 million donation over five years to tackle malnutrition in the worst-affected parts of Nigeria. The Aliko Dangote Foundation is the philanthropic organisation of Aliko Dangote, founder and Executive …
Dangote pledges $100m to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria
