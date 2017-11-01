Danny Jordaan expected to break silence over rape allegations – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Danny Jordaan expected to break silence over rape allegations
Eyewitness News
Former ANC MP and singer Jennifer Ferguson took to Facebook with the allegations and also shared a blog post detailing how she was sexually assaulted more than 20 years ago. FILE: Safa president Danny Jordaan. Picture: EWN. Danny Jordaan · Jennifer …
Men, we too must support and believe rape victims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!