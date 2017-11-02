Pages Navigation Menu

Dasuki claims memory loss, courts insists Jonathan must appear

The Punch

Dasuki claims memory loss, courts insists Jonathan must appear
The Punch
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday struck out an application by former President Goodluck Jonathan seeking an order setting aside the subpoena issued on him to appear in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples …
Nigeria: Why I Can't Answer Questions Relating to Metuh's Corruption Trial – DasukiAllAfrica.com
Court Refuses To Vacate Summons Against JonathanIndependent Newspapers Limited
Dasuki Appears in Court, Says He's Incapacitated to Give Evidence in Metuh's CaseTHISDAY Newspapers

