Davido’s Daughter Dresses Up As ‘Belle’ From Disney’s Beauty & The Beast For Halloween (See Photos)

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido’s beautiful daughter, Imade Adeleke has celebrated her first Halloween in the U.S and it appears that she enjoyed every bit of it. Her mother, Sophia took to her Snapchat to share photos of Imade dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast movie. We think she tried with the look. Belle is a …

Hello. Add your message here.