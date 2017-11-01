Dele Alli inspire Tottenham to defeating Real Madrid

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Dele Alli saluted Tottenham Hotspur’s stunning 3-1 victory over Champions League holders Real Madrid as a sign of the club’s arrival as rivals to the established continental heavyweights. England midfielder Alli scored twice, either side of half-time, and Christian Eriksen was also on target at a jubilant Wembley on Wednesday as Spurs claimed a famous …

