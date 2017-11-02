Dell/EMC, BCX Set to Provide IT Transformational Solution

Emma Okonji

In order to enhance operational efficiency, while reducing operational cost, Dell/EMC, in partnership with BCX, is offering customers the best of solutions that will help them manage their businesses from a single point that will give them access to their branch locations.

Speaking at a customer forum organised by Dell/EMC in partnership with BCX in Lagos recently, the Global Computing and Networking Team Lead for Nigeria at Dell/EMC, Mr. Ololade Olotu, advised customers to key into the latest technology from Dell/EMC, designed to provide varieties of solutions that will enable customers make their choice of technology solution that will boost their businesses.

“The idea of the customer forum is to introduce to customers to the latest technologies that will empower them to do more with less investments. The Dell/EMC customer forum in partnership with BCX, is to create awareness among our customers on the need to secure their businesses with the latest technology solutions from Dell/EMC. We have new solution in data server that customers can leverage on to save as much as 70 per cent in CAPEX,” Olotu said.

He advised customers on the need to transit their businesses to modern IT infrastructure that will enable them grow in terms of agility, reduce cost of doing business, and protect their infrastructure.

“Our modern Information Technology (IT) solutions are scalable that allow the customers to grow its data and manage data in the most effective way,” Olotu added.

Addressing the issue of incurring heavy cost in managing businesses, the Managing Director, BCX, Mr. Ayo Adegboye, said the latest solution from Dell/EMC, which BCX is implementing for customers, would help to further reduce the cost of managing businesses, while maintaining high profitability and efficiency.

“Considering that we are just coming out of recession and we all know the volatility in the last six or seven months. There is a huge investment going into the capital expenditure (CAPEX), which has to do with the high cost of technology acquisition.

“We are also talking about Software Defining Networks (SDN).

All those big boxes are shrinking these days and they are enabled by software to boost productivity. But the average barrier to entry has been reduced by making the technology affordable. We will keep seeing such happening by the cost of technology going down without compromising the quality.

“So we help our customers to turn their capex into the opex model in a way that they just pay for what they use from the first day. They don’t necessary have to tie down huge infrastructure that is underutilised. That is what we are talking about in digital transformation,” Adegboye said.

Director, Sales, BCX West Africa, Mr. Tayo Oladipo Ajayi, explained that the strength of any economy remained in the enterprise businesses that exists in the country, hence BCX is implementing the Dell/EMC solutions that will help enterprise businesses grow profitably.

“Most businesses have not been transformed in the way they should be. In transforming IT, we have developed solutions that that have been integrated into a single box solution that will be of immense benefits to customers.

“The solution remove multiple solutions and confine organisations to a single responsibility in managing their businesses. We have provided solutions that will enable customers to manage all their operations from one source, instead on investing in multiple solutions,” Ajayi said.

“So we are offering total solution of hybrid cloud, that allows customers to better manage their operates from a single point, via the smartphone device,” he added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

