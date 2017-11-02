Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deputy Speaker, Lasun Condoles with Tinubu

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun has described as sudden and shocking of the death of the son of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Lasun however commiserate with Tinubu over the unfortunate development.

“The news of the demise of Deji Tinubu was shocking and unfortunate and I pray to almighty Allah to give Senator Bola Tinubu fortitude to bear the loss”, he said.

According to the deputy speaker, Tinubu struggled very hard to trained Late Deji Tinubu to be a lawyer with bright future but Allah in His infinite mercy decided to call him to his.

“Allah giveth and Allah taketh, therefore, I pray that the Almighty Allah grant the family of Senator Tinubu the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he stated.

The post Deputy Speaker, Lasun Condoles with Tinubu appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.