Deputy Speaker, Lasun Condoles with Tinubu

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun has described as sudden and shocking of the death of the son of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lasun however commiserate with Tinubu over the unfortunate development.

“The news of the demise of Deji Tinubu was shocking and unfortunate and I pray to almighty Allah to give Senator Bola Tinubu fortitude to bear the loss”, he said.

According to the deputy speaker, Tinubu struggled very hard to trained Late Deji Tinubu to be a lawyer with bright future but Allah in His infinite mercy decided to call him to his.

“Allah giveth and Allah taketh, therefore, I pray that the Almighty Allah grant the family of Senator Tinubu the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he stated.