Desmond Elliot, Charles Inojie, Others Pay Respect At Late Obi Madubogwu Candle Night Service

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Last night in Lagos, a candle night in honour of late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu held at the National Stadium, Surulere. Obi Madubogwu, who died at the age of 47 on the 28th of August after battling diabetes for several years, will be buried Friday, November 10, 2017 at his hometown in Ogidi, …

