Develop raw materials – Manufacturers urge Federal Government

FACED with dwindling foreign exchange earnings, the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMA has urged the federal government to attach importance to the development of the raw materials base. While pledging to encourage investors who are willing to invest in paint raw material production and development, they appealed to the government to extend intellectual, technological, […]

