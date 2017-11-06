Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Develop raw materials – Manufacturers urge Federal Government

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FACED with dwindling foreign exchange earnings, the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMA has urged the federal government to attach importance to the development of the raw materials base. While pledging to encourage investors who are willing to invest in paint raw material production and development, they appealed to the government to extend intellectual, technological, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.