Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diamond Bank enters 61 euros equity divestment deal with Manzi Finances – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Diamond Bank enters 61 euros equity divestment deal with Manzi Finances
Vanguard
DIAMOND Bank Plc has concluded arrangement to divest its 97.07 per cent equity stake valued at €61 million (Sixty One million Euros) in Diamond S.A through a deal with Manzi Finances. Diamond Bank, in a statement signed by its Company Secretary, …
Diamond Bank divests from W/African operationsDaily Trust
Diamond Bank to focus on Nigeria, sells West African banking operationsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Diamond Bank Divests 97.07% Stake in West African UnitsBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.