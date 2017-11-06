Diamond Bank enters 61 euros equity divestment deal with Manzi Finances – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Diamond Bank enters 61 euros equity divestment deal with Manzi Finances
Vanguard
DIAMOND Bank Plc has concluded arrangement to divest its 97.07 per cent equity stake valued at €61 million (Sixty One million Euros) in Diamond S.A through a deal with Manzi Finances. Diamond Bank, in a statement signed by its Company Secretary, …
Diamond Bank divests from W/African operations
Diamond Bank to focus on Nigeria, sells West African banking operations
Diamond Bank Divests 97.07% Stake in West African Units
