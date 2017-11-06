Diamond Bank to sell its West African Banking operations to focus on Nigeria

DIAMOND Bank Plc (“Diamond Bank”) – Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank – is selling its West African banking operations in order to focus on Nigeria’s significant retail banking opportunity. Diamond Bank has agreed to sell its operations in Benin, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal to Manzi Finances S.A., a Cote d’Ivoire-based financial services holding company. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

