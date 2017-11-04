Dice Ailes: Otedola [Video]

Dice Ailes is out with the official music video for ¨Otedola¨. Otedola happens to be his latest single and on this one the talented Chocolate City act, talks about the rich lifestyle that every hustler dreams of having. Not exactly a tribute to the billionaire, who the track is named after, the song is meant […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

