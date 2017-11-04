Pages Navigation Menu

Dice Ailes: Otedola [Video]

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Dice Ailes is out with the official music video for ¨Otedola¨. Otedola happens to be his latest single and on this one the talented Chocolate City act, talks about the rich lifestyle that every hustler dreams of having. Not exactly a tribute to the billionaire, who the track is named after, the song is meant […]

