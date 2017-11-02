Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Did Bianca Johnson low-key shade Toke Makinwa with her Christmas wish? – Amoré (press release) (blog)

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Amoré (press release) (blog)

Did Bianca Johnson low-key shade Toke Makinwa with her Christmas wish?
Amoré (press release) (blog)
Just hours after Toke Makinwa declared Anthony Joshua her birthday wish, Nollywood filmmaker Bianca Johnson declared Toke's-ex her Xmas wish. Bianca shared a photo of Maje, looking hot and declared him her wish for Christmas. Toke Makinwa …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.