Did Bianca Johnson low-key shade Toke Makinwa with her Christmas wish? – Amoré (press release) (blog)

|
|
Just hours after Toke Makinwa declared Anthony Joshua her birthday wish, Nollywood filmmaker Bianca Johnson declared Toke's-ex her Xmas wish. Bianca shared a photo of Maje, looking hot and declared him her wish for Christmas. Toke Makinwa …
