Diezani: Court dismisses ex-Minister’s application to return to Nigeria

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The application by Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroluem Resources, seeking to be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450m fraud case in Nigeria, has been rejected by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. Justice Rilwan Aikawa described the former Minister’s application as bizarre and a misuse of court processes. The judge held […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

