Diezani’s application for joinder, deliberate ploy to evade UK trial – Judge

Lagos- Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Wednesday dismissed the application for joinder, filed by the immediate past petroleum resources minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on the grounds that it is a misuse of court processes, and a deliberate ploy to run away from justice in the United Kingdom (UK).

The judge disclosed this while delivering a ruling on Alison-Madueke’s application to be joined as a defendant in the money laundering charge filed against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Dele Belgore, alongside the former minister of national planning, Professor Abubakar Suleiman.

Justice Aikawa said, “This is not the proper time to join the applicant as a defendant.

“The applicant has aroused my curiosity as to why she waited this long before coming up with the application for joinder

“The court lacks the power to interfere with the powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

“The application for joinder is lacking in merit and same is hereby dismissed.”

It would be recalled that Alison-Madueke’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) had prior to this time urged Justice Aikawa to issue an order, directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to list her as a party to a N500 million fraud charge involving Belgore and Suleiman

The former Petroleum Resources Minister had made the request at the continuation of the trial of the duo on a five count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged the duo before the judge, wherein it named Alison-Madueke as an accomplice in the criminal trial.

But the commission said that the former petroleum resources minister was at large.

Meanwhile Ikpeazu told the court about a motion on notice dated September 29, 2017 and an affidavit of 16 paragraphs, together with a written address, which he is relying on.

“We have received the counter affidavit of counsels, but there remains yet, one consideration which should touch the conscience of parties.

“In the fourth count of the charge, the applicant’s name was mentioned clearly, and there is no alteration to the fact that she has been charged; it simply suggests that it is a consummated complaint.

“By the definition of Section of 494(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) a defendant is any person against whom a complaint or charge is made, while a charge refers to an allegation that any named person has committed an offence.

“From count one to count four, the name of the applicant was mentioned as an accomplice. It would be in the interest of justice to join her in the charge.

“We will have no objections if the applicant’s name is extracted from the charge, then, trial can proceed. Otherwise, she should be included in the charge.

“I know that she will be happy to come and face the trial.”

While objecting to the motion of notice for joinder, counsel to the first defendant, E. O Shofunde (SAN) argued that the applicant was not a necessary party to the suit since in the end, the court will only decide the guilt or innocence of the first and second defendants who were charged.

He contended that by the combined provisions of sections 216(2), 221, 273, 274, and 494(1) of the ACJA, only the prosecution could exercise the power to amend a process during trial.

Shofunde further submitted that it would be incongruous for any other party to seek an amendment of a criminal charge, adding that the court will not make an order in vain.

Shofunde argued that it will amount to a waste of precious judicial time if that amendment is allowed since progress have been made in the case.

Responding, counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, in opposing the application for joinder noted that the state can only amend a charge for the purposes of adding offences and not defendants if trial had commenced.

While insisting that if an amendment is allowed at this stage, it will occasion a miscarriage of justice, Oyedepo added that several attempts were initially made to interrogate the applicant, but that she fled to London after she got wind of the move by the EFCC, and has since then, carefully avoided any meeting with the commission.

Oyedepo said, “It is misconceived and too late in the day, for the applicant to now seek to be joined in the charge when she is already under investigation in London.

“Whenever the applicant returns to Nigeria, she can still be tried, as time does not run against the prosecution in criminal trial.”

According to the amended charge, Alison-Madueke was alleged to have conspired with Belgore and Sulaiman on or about March 27, 2015, to directly take possession of the sum of N450 million, which they reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act.

The trio were also alleged to have taken the said funds in cash, which exceeded the amount authorized by law, without going through the financial institutions.

Belgore and Sulaiman were also alleged to have paid the sum of N50 million to one, Sheriff Shagaya, without going through any financial institution.

The offences are contravenes the provisions of to Sections 15(2)(d), 1(a), 16(d) and 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012.

