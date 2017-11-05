Dino Melaye attacked at Kabba day celebration

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi-West, survived an attack by a mob as his car was reportedly pelted with stones and other dangerous objects at the Kabba Day celebration on Saturday. The attack is believed to have forced the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to snub the event. Mr. Bello was reportedly on his way to …

The post Dino Melaye attacked at Kabba day celebration appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

