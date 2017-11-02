Pages Navigation Menu

Dogara Commiserates With Tinubu Over Son’s Death

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has commiserated with the family of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over loss of his son, Jide Tinubu.

Dogara in a statement personally signed by him, expressed shock over the sudden death.

“I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son Jide. I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death,” he said.

Dogara in the statement noted that, “it is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time. I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

