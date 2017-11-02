Dogara Commiserates With Tinubu Over Son’s Death

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has commiserated with the family of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over loss of his son, Jide Tinubu.

Dogara in a statement personally signed by him, expressed shock over the sudden death.

“I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son Jide. I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death,” he said.

Dogara in the statement noted that, “it is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time. I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”