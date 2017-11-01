Dogara condoles with Tinubu over son’s death









Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives on Wednesday commiserated with the family of Bola Tunubu over the death of his first son, Jide Tinubu.

Dogara conveyed the condolence message via a statement issued in Abuja.

“I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his son Jide.

“I was shocked to receive the sad news of the sudden death of Jide Tinubu.

“The late Jide was a lawyer of high repute who cut his teeth in the maritime sector and was hardworking and enterprising.

“It is saddening that a father buries his son. I can only imagine your pain and grief at this time.

“I pray God almighty to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Speaker said.

The post Dogara condoles with Tinubu over son’s death appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

