Dogara reacts to death of Tinubu’s first son

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with national leader of the APC, ￼Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over the death of his first son, Jide Tinubu. This is contained in a statement he personally signed Wednesday evening. “I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demise of his […]

Dogara reacts to death of Tinubu’s first son

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

