Don’t Miss The FIFA World Cup Trophy Arriving Nigeria

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The original FIFA World Cup trophy, will arrive in Nigeria this weekend as Nigeria’s Super Eagles and 31 other teams are set to battle for it next year during the World Cup finals in Russia. NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said on Wednesday that the original FIFA World Cup trophy which Nigeria’s Super Eagles …

