Don’t resume hostilities, Clark, N-Delta leaders beg Avengers – Vanguard

Vanguard

Don't resume hostilities, Clark, N-Delta leaders beg Avengers
Vanguard
WARRI—ELDER statesman and National Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, other Niger Delta leaders and groups, yesterday, appealed to the militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, to abort its threat to recommence bombing of oil …
