Dortmund fall to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Nov 4, 2017

Bayern Munich stamped their authority on the Bundesliga on Saturday by opening a four-point lead as Robert Lewandowski netted an audacious goal in their commanding 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund. Defending champions Bayern stay on course to win the German League for a sixth straight season after dominating the high-tempo showdown at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna …

