Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dremo: Fix Your Bank Account (Freestyle) [Music]

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Dremo comes through with a hot new single that he calls, “Fix Up Your Bank Account”. With all the troubles surrounding their boss and lead act, Davido Music Worldwide still had the time to churn out good songs for their fans. This one is a cover for Chocolate City boss, M.I Abaga’s latest super controversial […]

Dremo: Fix Your Bank Account (Freestyle) [Music]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.