Dremo: Fix Your Bank Account (Freestyle) [Music]

Dremo comes through with a hot new single that he calls, “Fix Up Your Bank Account”. With all the troubles surrounding their boss and lead act, Davido Music Worldwide still had the time to churn out good songs for their fans. This one is a cover for Chocolate City boss, M.I Abaga’s latest super controversial […]

Dremo: Fix Your Bank Account (Freestyle) [Music]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

