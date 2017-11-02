Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ecobank holds customer forum, pledges more support for import, export trade – The Eagle Online

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Ecobank holds customer forum, pledges more support for import, export trade
The Eagle Online
The Country Head, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Rotimi Morohunfola, said the forum, held in Lagos at the weekend, is one of the several avenues by which the Bank extends support to promoters and stakeholders in export and import business.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.