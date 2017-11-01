Pages Navigation Menu

Ecological degradation in the Niger Delta: Reps to meet security agencies

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MEMBERS OF the House of Representatives are to meet with security agencies over the rising environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, with the aim of incorporating experts henceforth during destruction of illegal petroleum products. The House rose against the untoward activities of illegal refineries and the method by which the confiscated products were destroyed by […]

