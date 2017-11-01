Edo anti-CDA taskforce resolves over 100 cases since inception

Standing firm on its resolve to curtail illegal activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs), Edo State Government has ordered the arrest of the Odionwere of Ohonre, Mr. Victor Ugiagbe, over his refusal to honour invitations by the Taskforce on Private Property Protection.

The Vice Chairman of the Taskforce on Private Property Protection, Chief Osaro Idah, disclosed this on Monday, warning against the antics of CDA members who still perpetuate illegal activities in the state.

He said that Mr. Ugiagbe, who hails from Ohonre Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, was reported to have claimed ownership and destroyed the perimeter fence of a landed property belonging to one Mr. Oviasuyi Brown.

He added that when the task force invited Mr. Ugiagbe to make his case, he refused to honour the taskforce’s invitation on the allegations leveled against him.

Chief Idah said the committee would further seek legal advice from the Edo State Ministry of Justice to ascertain the final steps to be taken in the court case filed by Mr. Victor Ugiagbe against the taskforce’s order.

The taskforce’s Public Relations Officer, Hon. Osaro Obazee, said the committee has presided over and resolved about one hundred cases since its inauguration.

He noted that some cases were resolved by the warring factions in communities that have been sensitised on the consequences of disregarding the PPP Law.

According to him, “Some communities that know the implications of the law have resolved land disputes amicably. The task force only waded into those that weren’t making headway.”

The post Edo anti-CDA taskforce resolves over 100 cases since inception appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

