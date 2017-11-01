Edo Jobs Summit: Over 600 youths undergo employability skills training

No fewer than 600 youths will be trained on employability skills during the Edo Jobs 2017 summit holding from October 31 to November 8 in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Coordinator of the Edo Jobs 2017 Summit, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this during an interview with journalists on the sideline of the job training programme which commenced on Tuesday.

Dare said the jobs summit is part of activities ushering in the Alaghodaro Investment Summit which will be held from November 10 to 12 to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

She explained that the trainees were selected from the Edo Jobs portal and would be connected to employers both in the public and private sectors after the training.

“This is the pilot stage. We want to bring together a lot of people and train them on the required skills that will make them employable. We will be teaching the participants work ethics, problem solving skills, creative thinking, how to add values to their organisations, how to package themselves, customer service and sales strategies,’’ she said.

She added that a job fair would be held at the end of the training, on Nov. 8, where several organisations from different sectors of the economy will recruit people from the pool of job seekers that have trained.

“On the day of the job fair, we will be having over 50 organisations that will come to recruit job seekers; interns and full-time staff, so we expect that after the training given to the participants in the next six days, we expect that many of them will be employed,’’ she said.

The coordinator assured everyone who registered for the Edo jobs initiative of opportunities to be trained, empowered or exposed to job services.

