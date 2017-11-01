Edo Records First Case Of Money Pox

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday disclosed that it has a suspected case of Monkey Pox patient in the hospital.

It said however that samples have been taken for test and result is being awaited from the designated World Health Organization (WHO) accredited test center.

It would be recalled that the authorities of the hospital led by the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof.Darlinton Obaseki, had equipped an isolated complex designed to give emergency treatment to patients affected with Monkey Pox.

However, in a statement signed by the Head, Public Relations of the hospital, Mr Uwaila Joshua, who confirmed the Monkey Pox patient in the hospital said the patient is responding to treatment and was undergoing further evaluations.

According to the statement, ¨ the good news is that the patient is recovering very fast and we presently do not have any reason to worry.

“The UBTH in conjunction with the relevant agencies in the state government and local Government health authorities are working together and monitoring close contacts of this person and so far, no one has come down with the sickness.

¨There is no need or cause for concern or worry and no danger posed to staff or patients of the hospital. The patient is in an isolated complex. The hospital is ready and prepared to contain any situation if there is need to. AS at now, there is no cause for alarm¨ it stated.