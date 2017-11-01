EFCC arraigns payroll fraudsters before Abuja High court

Suspected payroll fraudsters have been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ). The fraudsters were alleged to have colluded with one another to collect ghost workers’ salaries and entitlements from different ministries. Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

The post EFCC arraigns payroll fraudsters before Abuja High court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

