EFCC arraigns payroll fraudsters before Abuja High court

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Suspected payroll fraudsters have been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ). The fraudsters were alleged to have colluded with one another to collect ghost workers’ salaries and entitlements from different ministries. Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

