EFCC probing NITDA’s 2017 contract awards, says minister – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


EFCC probing NITDA's 2017 contract awards, says minister
Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was already investigating allegations of impropriety in award of some contracts by the National Information Technology and Development …
