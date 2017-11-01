Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC raises alarm over Magu

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to frame up its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, with ownership of assets abroad. Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Wednesday that “shadowy interests at the receiving end” of the agency’s anti-corruption campaign were behind the alleged […]

EFCC raises alarm over Magu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.