Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC Summons Former NIA DG, Wife – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

EFCC Summons Former NIA DG, Wife
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade. EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this in …
N13bn Ikoyi cash: EFCC invites ex-NIA DG, wifeThe Punch
$43m Ikoyi Money: EFCC Summons Oke, WifeIndependent Newspapers Limited
EFCC summons sacked NIA DG, wifeTheCable
SaharaReporters.com
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.