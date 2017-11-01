EFCC Summons Former NIA DG, Wife – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
EFCC Summons Former NIA DG, Wife
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade. EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this in …
