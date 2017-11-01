Eight kidnap suspects nabbed in Adamawa

•Three held for allegedly stealing INEC’s property

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested eight kidnap suspects.

Police Commissioner Mr. Moses Jitoboh told reporters yesterday in Yola that the suspects were nabbed on September 23 in Mubi South Local Government.

He said their arrest followed security patrol by men of his command.

“Exhibits recovered from them include one locally-made pistol, two live 7.62 millimetre ammunition, 58 live cartridges and seven empty cartridges.

“Others are one double-barreled gun, two masks, one ear protector, two military helmets, SIM cards, among others,” Jitoboh said.

He said the police also arrested three suspects for criminal conspiracy, store-breaking and stealing of property belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The police boss said the suspects were held for allegedly stealing 120 laptops belonging to Adamawa INEC office on June 19.

He said the command would collaborate with other security agencies to protect life and property.

The post Eight kidnap suspects nabbed in Adamawa appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

