Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eight Nigerian Big Boys That Are Richer Than Hushpuppi, Yet Very Humble.

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

From the blings to the first class travels, fast rides and expensive shopping, they’ve got it all and they like to show it off on Instagram… Meet The Real Nigerian Big Boys on Instagram… Let’s just say, these Folks are a lot way richer than Hushpuppi, but they yet Loyal and Humble. Feed your eyes below… …

The post Eight Nigerian Big Boys That Are Richer Than Hushpuppi, Yet Very Humble. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.