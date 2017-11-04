Ekwueme: CDHR blasts Buhari, tells Health Minister to resign

Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has reacted to the approval of foreign treatment for former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, by President Muhammadu Buhari. It said the state of the health sector in Nigeria was “gross violation of the Nigerians’ constitutional right to life”. The group lamented that the situation was responsible for […]

Ekwueme: CDHR blasts Buhari, tells Health Minister to resign

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

