Ekwueme: Doyin Okupe blasts Buhari over plan to send ex-VP abroad for treatment

Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Nigeria’s ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has slammed the Buhari government over its plan to send former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, abroad for medical treatment. DAILY POST reports that Ekwueme, 85, during the week collapsed was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for […]

Ekwueme: Doyin Okupe blasts Buhari over plan to send ex-VP abroad for treatment

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

