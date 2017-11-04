Ekwueme: Forget politics, take care of the elder statesman, Ezeibe tells Obiano

•Buhari approves his treatment abroad

By Vincent Ujumadu

A CHIEFTAIN of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Okey Ezeibe has called on the Anambra State governor, Chief Wille Obiano to put political considerations aside and take responsibility for the treatment of the former vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme who is on admission in an Enugu hospital following a sudden illness.

Speaking in an interview, Ezeibe said the fact that Ekwueme’s daughter, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe, is the deputy governorship candidate of PDP for the November 18 election in Anambra State, should not make the governor see Ekwueme as a political opponent, arguing that it would even be a credit to him should he step in and take the necessary decision as the governor of Ekwueme’s state despite perceived political differences.

He observed that Obiano had done so well, especially in the area of provision of security in the state and in infrastructural development, noting that neglecting Ekwueme at this point in time would not be to his credit.

According to him, Ekwueme had remained a father figure in the state, recalling that even though he is a member of PDP, he had earlier blessed Obiano for his success in the forthcoming governorship election before his daughter was picked as a running mate to the candidate of PDP, Mr. Oseloka Obaze.

Ezeibe said: “Ekwueme is a legend and an elder statesman. He has never been a controversial person and at the age of 85 years, no one should see him as a political opponent.

“I can tell you that Ekwueme was not privy to his daughter becoming a running mate to the PDP candidate as it was the governor’s opponents that dragged his daughter into the race for political reasons. Even at that, we also know that Ekwueme’s son, Ogochukwu, is a special assistant to Governor Obiano.

“Ekwueme cannot even pose as a threat to any of the candidates in the election as he may not even go out to vote on that day because he regards all the candidates as his children.”

He argued that if the governors of Enugu and Abia states could do something for him during his 85th birthday, there was no reason why his own governor should not lead the way, adding that some of the lapses might have been from some of his aides, who appeared not to understand how to play good politics.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Bubari has approved immediate medical treatment of the former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mr. Garba Shehu, the approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice-President. The approval covers the immediate charter of an air ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment. President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.

