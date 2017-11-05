Ekwueme in the eyes of history – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Ekwueme in the eyes of history
TheCable
They have shut down the factory that produced the political breed of Dr. Alexandra Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme. They don't make them like Ekwueme anymore. Upright, cerebral, courageous and loyal — it is often a contradiction in terms to attach any of those …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!